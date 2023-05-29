Chandrababu Naidu promises schemes for women, unemployed as Andhra Pradesh election begins

As former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu declared a plethora of projects that would be implemented if his party, the TDP, was re-elected to power, the elections bugle was blown in the election-bound state of Andhra Pradesh. In advance of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the TDP chief proposed a number of welfare schemes for various groups if his party regained control of the state.

In his speech to the TDP’s Mahanadu branch on Sunday, Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide each woman who has reached majority and turned 18 a monthly payment of Rs 1,500. This translates to Rs 18,000 annually and Rs 90,000 over five years. He claimed that the allowance would be provided through the Guarantee for Future (Bhavishyathuku Guarantee) scheme of the Andhra government, which is governed by his party.

Additionally, Naidu stated that every woman will receive Rs 15,000 annually under the Talliki Vandanam Scheme and that every family will receive three cylinders under the Deepam Scheme.

The Yuva Galam Scheme, according to Naidu, would fill 20 lakh positions in various government wings for young people from Andhra, and until they find employment, each one will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 from the scheme’s money.

He claimed that during the pandemic, farmers had to struggle and that the TDP government would give each farmer Rs 20,000 annually to cover agricultural expenses. Naidu promised that in Andhra Pradesh, there would be clean water at everyone’s doorstep.

The former chief minister promised to introduce legislation to ensure the welfare of the poor.