Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging exchange of Rs 2,000 notes.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea challenging notifications that allowed the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without a requisition slip and ID proof.

Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the petition, which contested the notifications issued by the RBI and SBI. Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner and advocate, argued that large amounts of currency were being hoarded by various groups, including separatists, terrorists, and corrupt individuals.

The plea contended that the notifications were arbitrary and violated Article 14 of the Constitution. The RBI defended its notification, stating that it was a statutory exercise and not a demonetization move. A detailed order from the court is awaited.