Here is the timing, schedule of Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri first Vande Bharat Express

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged- off Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train today via video-conferencing. This will be the country’s 18th Vande Bharat train and the first Vande Bharat Express train of the Northeast. The train will connect Guwahati in Assam with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. This will be the third Vande Bharat for West Bengal after the Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express and the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

The train will operate six days a week except on Tuesday. The train will cover a distance of 409 kilometres in 5 hours, 30 minutes. The ticket prices of the train have yet not been officially released by the government.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Timings of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express:

The Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express(Train No-22228) will start at 16:30 from Guwahati and will reach NJP at 22.00. The train will stop at Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar and culminate at NJP. The train will arrive in Kamakhya at 16.40 and depart at 16.42, arrive in New Bongaigaon at 18.35, depart at 18.36, arrive in Kokrajhar at 18.56, depart at 18.57, arrive in New Alipurduar at 19.48, depart at 19.49, arrive in New Cooch Behar at 20.02, depart at 20.03 and reach NJP at 22.00.

Meanwhile, the NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express(Train No-22227) will start at 06:10 from NJP and will reach Guwahati at 11.40. The train will arrive in New Cooch Behar at 07.35 and depart at 07.36, arrive in New Alipurduar at 07.50, depart at 07.51, arrive at Kokrajhar at 08.40 and depart at 08.41, arrive in New Bongaigaon at 09.13 and depart at 09.14, arrive at Kamakhya at 11.18 and depart at 11.20 and reach Guwahati at 11.40.