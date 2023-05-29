In Chhattisgarh, Maoists threatened to boycott rights activists

The Bastar Maoists issued a statement vowing to boycott rights campaigner Shubhranshu Chowdhary’s initiative to start peace talks, dubbed ‘Chaikle Maandi’ (conference for peace and prosperity). Chowdhary, the convenor of the ‘The New Peace Process’ campaign, says that there is complete quiet in Chhattisgarh on the ongoing bloodshed, with no visible attempt being made to end the deadlock. “Is ostensible social activist Shubhranshu Chowdhary a supporter of tribals or corporate interests?” His effort is supported by the federal government, state governments, and corporations. It will fail,” said the Dandakaranya North sub-zonal agency.

Chowdhary, undeterred, stated that tribal people are voting resolutions in their meetings to pressure the state to begin a dialogue process with Maoists for regional peace, as promised by Congress in their last election manifesto. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has previously stated that the door for discussions remains open provided the rebels declare their trust in the Constitution and lay down their arms.