IPL Final 2023: Chennai Super Kings to face Gujarat Titans today: Predicted Playing XI

Ahmedabad: The final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will be played today at 07:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match actually held yesterday was postponed due to persistent rain.

This is the first time in IPL history that a final has moved to a reserve day. The tickets bought for the abandoned game will however be applicable for the match today.

Both teams had met during Qualifier and CSK won the match. It was their first victroy over Gujarat Titans in four meetings. A win for CSK will take them to five IPL, the joint-most by a team alongside Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans entered into the final by defeating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the second Qualifier match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Titans (probable XII): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami, 12 Josh Little

Chennai Super Kings (probable XII): 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Shivam Dube, 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Tushar Deshpande, 11 Maheesh Theekshana, 12 Matheesha Pathirana