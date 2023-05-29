Know health benefits of drinking garlic tea every morning

Garlic tea is an herbal tonic made from lemon, honey, and garlic. It is used as a remedy for cold symptoms, such as congestion and cough. Research studies have revealed the benefits of using garlic. Garlic has high in nutrients.

Garlic tea does not contain any amount of caffeine. It is good for people recommended to avoid caffeinated beverages. It can easily be made at home. It is beneficial for your health and boosts your immune system. It increases your energy levels and improves your metabolism. Garlic tea is highly recommended for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Health benefits of garlic include:

improves immune health

prevents and treats cancer

weight loss

boosts energy

fight infections

reduce cholesterol

lower blood pressure

disinfect wounds

treat vaginal yeast infections

relief from mouth ulcers

improves exercise performance

treats stomach cancers

treatment for atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)

wards off mosquitos