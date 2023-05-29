Pakistan High Commission suspended operations at its school in Delhi

Due to poor enrollment, the Pakistan High Commission here has discontinued the activities of its school in the national capital. The school served the children of the mission’s employees, which shrank after Islamabad reduced its strength in 2020. Following the completion of the current academic year, the operations of the Pakistan High Commission School will be terminated due to low enrolment levels as a result of the High Commission’s reduced strength, according to a Pakistan High Commission spokeswoman in response to media inquiries. “It should be noted that the school was never open to the public and catered solely to the needs of children of High Commission staff,” he stated. According to the spokeswoman, the diplomatic strength of the High Commission was decreased in June 2020 at the request of the host country.