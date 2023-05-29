Perfect Drink for cooler mornings

Turmeric latte is a warm and comforting drink that’s perfect for cooler mornings. Here’s recipe:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

– 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

– 1 teaspoon honey

Instructions:

1. Add the almond milk to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat until warm.

2. Add the turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom to the saucepan and whisk until well combined.

3. Add the honey and whisk again.

4. Pour the latte into a mug and enjoy!

This latte is not only delicious, but it’s also incredibly good for you. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and is great for digestion. Cinnamon can help regulate blood sugar levels, while ginger is great for nausea and digestion. Cardamom can help improve digestion and prevent bad breath.