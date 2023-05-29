Police Probe Flashing Incident on Kannur Bus

A probe has been initiated by the Payyannur superintendent of police and their team following the circulation of a video on social media, depicting an unidentified man flashing inside a bus at the Cherupuzha bus depot in Kannur. The video captures the man’s inappropriate behavior towards a woman traveling on the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba route.

The woman, who posted the video on her social media page, has yet to file a formal complaint with the police. Nonetheless, the Cherupuzha police have commenced an investigation, utilizing the available visuals to identify the perpetrator. The woman involved in the incident was unavailable for comment, as reported by Manorama News. Notably, a similar incident occurred recently in Kochi, where a woman from Thrissur shared footage of a man misbehaving with her on a KSRTC bus bound for Kochi. In that case, the accused individual was identified as Savad Shah from Kozhikode, attracting significant media attention.