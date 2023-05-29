Shanghai’s Hottest May Day in a Century; Sets New Record

Shanghai residents faced a sweltering day on Monday as the city witnessed a scorching heatwave, resulting in a historic weather event. The local meteorological service made a significant announcement, declaring it as Shanghai’s hottest May day in a century. According to their official Weibo account, at precisely 13:09, the temperature at Xujiahui station soared to a scintillating 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit), shattering a century-old record for the highest May temperature.

The blistering heatwave left both locals and meteorologists astounded, as Shanghai embraced an unprecedented level of warmth. People sought refuge indoors or sought out shade wherever possible, as the sun blazed overhead relentlessly. The soaring temperature not only disrupted daily life but also etched a remarkable chapter in Shanghai’s weather history.

This record-breaking heatwave serves as a reminder of the ever-increasing impact of climate change, as extreme weather events become more frequent and intense. Shanghai’s hottest May day in a century stands as a stark testament to the urgent need for global efforts to mitigate and adapt to the changing climate patterns. As residents continue to endure the scorching temperatures, authorities are emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated, taking necessary precautions, and finding ways to stay cool amidst this extraordinary weather phenomenon.