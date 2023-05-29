Snake found in the mid-day meal served to children at a govt school in the Araria district of India’s Bihar

A commotion erupted at a government school in Bihar’s Araria district, India, when a snake was discovered in the mid-day meal served to the children on Saturday. School officials reported that an NGO had prepared ‘khichdi’ (a dish made of rice and lentils) when the snake was found in one of the plates.

Approximately 100 children had already eaten the meal before the incident came to light. Many of them started vomiting, while others felt nauseated and were immediately taken to Forbesganj’s sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, the school education authority claimed that only 22 children fell ill due to consuming the food.

Upon learning of the incident, local officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The SDO of Forbesganj, Surendra Albela, announced that an investigation had been initiated, and appropriate action would be taken. The MLA of Araria, who visited the hospital to check on the health of the admitted children, stated that they would investigate whether it was an accident or a conspiracy.

“The children are completely fine and healthy. However, it is a matter of investigation as to how the snake ended up in the food,” said Manchan Kesari, the MLA of Araria.

Following the incident, a large crowd of villagers, parents, and guardians of the children gathered at the school to protest. They expressed their anger towards the school authorities, and according to the police, some even assaulted a few staff members, including the headmaster.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Bihar. In 2014, a snake was found in the mid-day meal of a school in Sitamarhi district, resulting in 54 students falling ill. In another incident, insects were found in the eggs served with the mid-day meals in Siwan district.