Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher today. BSE Sensex closed 332 points, or 0.53%, higher at 62,833.94. NSE Nifty ended at 18,591, up 92 points, or 0.50%. About 1837 shares advanced, 1529 shares declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were M&M, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel and Coal India. The top losers in the market were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Divis Laboratories and Maruti Suzuki.

Among sectors, except IT and oil & gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with metal index up 1%. The BSE midcap index rose 0.4% and the smallcap index added 0.3%.