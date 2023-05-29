Tecno launches Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premier 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched its Tecno Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premier 5G in India. Tecno Camon 20 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 and the handset goes on sale today in a single 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage option in Glacier Glow, Predawn Black, and Serenity Blue colours. The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. Both handsets will go on sale in India, in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colours, in the second week of June. The smartphone maker has revealed that the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will go on sale in India at the end of June, but details related to pricing, availability, and colour options are yet to be announced.

Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G feature similar specifications. They are dual-SIM (Nano) handsets that sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The Tecno Camon 20 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Pro model is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and also features 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 20 features a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel RGBW primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, these phones feature a 32-megapixel camera, for selfies and video chats.

Both phones are equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries with support for 33W wired charging.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications: The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The handset features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, along with a 108-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.