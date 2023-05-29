Tested Covid-19 negative, Singapore PM returns to work

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will return to work on Monday after testing COVID-19 negative for the first time seven days earlier. Lee stated on Facebook on Sunday, “I am now COVID-19 negative and will be back to work on Monday.” “Many thanks to everyone who sent their best wishes!” Lee tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22 after visiting South Africa and Kenya on state business. “Please continue to keep your vaccinations up-to-date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness,” he posted on Facebook. “As COVID-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy,” said the Facebook post, according to Channel News Asia. Because of his age, doctors provided him the antiviral medicine Paxlovid, and his most recent COVID-19 vaccination booster was in November, according to Lee. Lee went on to say that he was due to attend the bicentennial celebrations at Raffles Institution on Sunday, but his physicians recommended him to “rest up this weekend.” On Sunday, Raffles Institution celebrated its 200th Founder’s Day. For the past 200 years, Lee added, the school has maintained a “strong ethos and spirit and built up a reputation for student leadership, academic excellence, and service” to Singapore. Lee’s address was presented at Raffles Institution by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.