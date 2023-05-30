After IMD warning, Kerala’s chief minister orders government to examine monsoon preparedness

The Met office predicted that the heavy southwest monsoon will begin around June 4; as a result, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the State Disaster Management Authority to intensify monsoon preparation efforts.

According to him, a review of the districts’ monsoon preparation efforts should be carried out, particularly in the first weeks of June, July, August, and September, due to the unpredictable nature of rainfall. He continued that the district in-charge ministers or district collectors should preside over the meeting.

Devastating floods struck Kerala in 2018 and 2019. He advised taking preventative measures, stating that, ‘In case of heavy rains, the possibility of waterlogging in urban areas should be foreseen and the drainage systems should be cleaned and the activities to facilitate the flow of water should be completed. A separate system should be set up in all districts to monitor these. The cities of Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram are prone to severe waterlogging in the case of heavy rainfall. Operation Breakthrough and Operation Ananta should be continued in such case.’

According to him, road construction sites need to have safety signs up, and potholes need to be patched right away. He added that basic amenities like electricity and toilets should be provided in relief camps and that information about any buildings that have been turned into camps should be posted in local government offices and public areas.

‘A strong awareness campaign and training should be provided among the people in hilly areas prone to landslides. Hazard warnings should be displayed at tourist destinations,’ he said.