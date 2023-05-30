Bus carrying Bihari piligrims to Vaishno Devi shrine falls into gorge in Jammu; 7 killed

Srinagar: Seven people died after a bus carrying pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off a bridge and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today. Another 16 passengers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The bus was on its way from Amritsar when the incident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Jhajjar Kotli area, about 15 km from its destination Katra in Reasi district. Katra is the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

‘Seven people died and four others were seriously injured. The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli. Those critically injured have been brought to Government Medical College in Jammu. Twelve others have been admitted at a local Public health Centre’, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa told news agency ANI.