Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar passes away at 48

Balu Dhanorkar, the Congress lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, died early Tuesday morning in a private hospital in the National Capital Region. Dhanorkar, 47, is survived by his wife Pratibha, an MLA, and two boys. He was admitted to a Nagpur hospital last week for kidney stone treatment. He was later transferred to New Delhi, but he died, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

Dhanorkar, a Lok Sabha member from Chandrapur, was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur on May 26 for treatment of kidney stones and was transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi, on Sunday after complications. The final rites will be performed on Wednesday morning. Narayan Dhanorkar, Dhanorkar’s father, died on Saturday evening in Nagpur after a protracted illness. The MP was unable to attend his father’s funeral on Sunday. Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, expressed his condolences on the loss of the Congress MP. “We are saddened to learn that our @INCIndia parliamentary colleague, Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar (MP from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur constituency), passed away overnight, the second death of a Congress MP during the 17th Lok Sabha.” He was only 47 years old. My condolences to his family. “Om Shanti,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter. Dhanorkar began his political career in the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray in Chandrapur district, where he won the assembly election in 2014. He was, however, interested in running for the Lok Sabha seat of Chandrapur, which has traditionally been represented by the BJP’s Hansraj Ahir. Dhanorkar became a member of the Congress Party and defeated Ahir. In 2019, his wife was elected to the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat.