‘Ensure protection and treatment to Arikomban’: Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob moves Kerala HC

Kochi: Kitex MD and Chief coordinator of Twenty20 Sabu M Jacob has approached Kerala High Court seeking protection and treatment for wild tusker Arikomban. The plea has sought opposite parties including the Kerala government, Tamil Nadu government, and union government to do the needful towards the same.

Interestingly, this is the first plea that has been filed before Kerala HC seeking protection for Arikomban’s health. Earlier, there were pleas against its capture and a plan to train it as a kumki elephant. Sabu’s plea has also asked for translocating Arikomban to another deep forest in Kerala, in case the Tamil Nadu government captures it. According to Sabu, the condition of the tusker is weak and no treatment has been provided for the animal. He also accused forest officials of not ensuring food and water for the animal.

The tusker, notorious for its love for rice and ration shop raids in Idukki’s Chinnakanal region, had strayed into the border town of Cumbum, Tamil Nadu on Saturday after it was translocated to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in last month. The tusker attacked one person, identified as Paulraj, and he succumbed to injuries. Tamil Nadu Forest Department has been maintaining a close vigil on the movements of the Arikomban. The plan is to tranquilise wild tusker Arikomban if the tusker returns to human settlements.