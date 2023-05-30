First nuclear power plant in North India at Gorakhpur in Haryana  

The first unit of north India’s first nuclear power plant, located in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad district in Haryana, is expected to start up in June 2028, with 74 percent of ground improvement work completed. On Monday, state chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal provided this information while presiding over a meeting of Haryana government officers and Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) personnel. In order to provide uninterrupted power supply to the project, Kaushal asked power utility officers to expedite the relocation of HT/LT lines and establish a 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternate source. He also asked the Public Works Department (B&R) and the Fatehabad administration to perform a collaborative feasibility assessment of a road connecting the national highway to the project sites in order to expedite the transit of heavy lifts and Over Dimension Consignments (ODC) to the site.

Niranjan Kumar Mittal, project director, GHAVP, provided an update on the project’s progress, stating that 74 percent of the ground renovation work has been accomplished at the site. Important equipment, such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, as well as key reactor components, had also arrived. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs 39.08 crore in the village as part of CSR initiatives, which will be used for the construction of a metalled road along the bank of the Fatehabad branch canal from Kajalheri to Gorakhpur; the establishment of classrooms, labs, and toilets in nearby schools; and the provision of a mobile medical van for free treatment and medication distribution.