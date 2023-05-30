Half-eaten body of UP farmer found after tiger attack at Dudhwa border zone

A 50-year-old farmer was reportedly mauled to death by a tiger in the Dudhwa buffer zone on Monday in yet another case of a human-animal conflict.

Since he went to check on his sugarcane crop on Sunday, the farmer is said to have vanished. According to the authorities, villagers found a half-eaten body, and pugmarks near the location where the body was found suggested a tiger attack.

According to the authorities, the deceased was identified as Jagdish, a local of the Katthauha area close to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The victim’s body was found by some locals in the Belrayan range of Dudhwa on Monday morning, according to B Prabhakar, field director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, who commented on the the incident.

Prabhakar claimed that the body had been mutilated and eaten in sections by the man-eating cat. According to him, forest teams were dispatched to track the tiger’s location and drive it back into the jungle.

The first human-animal conflict incident documented in the previous ten months occurred earlier in April when a 45-year-old farmer was murdered by a tiger assault close to the Manjhra Purab forest at Dudhwa buffer zone.

The deceased was recognised as Preetam Singh by the forest officials.