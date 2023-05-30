KSEB empowered to increase power surcharge up to 10 paise per unit

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has established new rules regarding power surcharges for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Under these rules, the KSEB can independently raise the surcharge by up to 10 paise per unit without prior permission from the Commission. However, if the surcharge exceeds 10 paise in any given month, the KSEB must submit a special application to the Commission, providing detailed accounts of the dues after three months have passed. The Commission will then decide on the collection process based on the evidence presented.

Furthermore, the new rules specify that the surcharge should not be prepared and collected by the board itself; instead, the auditor should examine the expense accounts to collect the surcharge. Previously, the KSEB collected surcharges under draft rules and obtained approval from the Commission at the end of the year. These new rules were formulated by the power regulator after considering input from the public and other stakeholders during recent evidence-collection sessions.

The rules also address surcharge variations on a monthly basis. Domestic customers may be levied an average surcharge for two months, as stated in the rules, for the bills issued over that period. However, this provision does not apply to customers who receive monthly bills. Additionally, customers who solely utilize non-conservative energy sources, referred to as Green tariff, are exempt from surcharges. The specific amount of the Green tariff will be notified by the Commission at a later date.