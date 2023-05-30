MG Motor launches anticipated Gloster Blackstorm edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: MG Motor India has launched Gloster Blackstorm edition in India. The SUV is priced at Rs 40.29 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The SUV offers 30 intuitively designed safety features, including the first-in-segment Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and a Driver Fatigue Reminder System.

Other features include a dual panoramic electric sunroof, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation functions, and an all-terrain system with seven modes – ‘Snow,’ ‘Mud,’ ‘Sand,’ ‘Eco,’ ‘Sport,’ ‘Normal,’ and ‘Rock.’

The SUV comes with 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is offered in both a standard turbo and a twin-turbo option. The 2WD variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine while the 4WD variants get twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine. The unit in the 2WD models makes 161 bhp and 375 Nm while the twin-turbo unit develops 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. Both options get an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

BLACKSTORM 6 SEATER BLACKSTORM 7 SEATER BLACKSTORM 6 SEATER BLACKSTORM 7 SEATER

Diesel Diesel Diesel Diesel

2WD 2WD 4WD 4WD

Rs 40.29 Lakhs Rs 40.29 Lakhs Rs 43.07 Lakhs Rs 43.07 Lakhs

(All Prices, ex-showroom)