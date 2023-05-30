Simple and natural protein drink

Ingredients:

– 1 banana

– 1 cup of almond milk

– 2 tablespoons of peanut butter

– 1 scoop of protein powder

– Optional: 1 tablespoon of honey or a dash of cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Peel and slice the banana.

2. Add the banana slices, almond milk, peanut butter, and protein powder to a blender.

3. Blend the ingredients until smooth.

4. If you prefer a colder drink, add some ice cubes to the blender and blend again.

5. Taste the protein drink and add honey or cinnamon if desired.

6. Pour the protein drink into a glass.

7. Enjoy your natural protein drink!

This protein drink is perfect for a pre-workout boost or a post-workout recovery drink. The banana provides natural sugars for energy, the almond milk is low in calories and high in vitamins, the peanut butter gives you healthy fats, and the protein powder helps build and repair muscles. If you want to add some flavor, you can also add a tablespoon of honey or a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy!