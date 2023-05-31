A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck the Auckland Islands in New Zealand on Wednesday. These islands, located along New Zealand’s southern coast, are mostly uninhabited. The earthquake’s epicenter was reported to be 33 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. Initial reports indicate that there is no tsunami warning and no damage reported on the mainland of New Zealand.

Invercargill, the nearest significant city to the Auckland Islands, stated that there were no reports of residents feeling the earthquake or any damage to infrastructure, as confirmed by an official from the city council.

New Zealand is a country prone to earthquakes. Just last month, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kermadec Islands region near the country, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Although the earthquake had an initial depth measurement of 10 kilometers and was initially considered a 7.3 magnitude quake by the USGC, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre later confirmed that there was no threat of a tsunami.

The geographical location of New Zealand makes it susceptible to earthquakes as it lies on the boundary of two major tectonic plates, the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate. Additionally, the country is situated on the edge of the Ring of Fire, a region known for intense seismic activity. As a result, New Zealand experiences thousands of earthquakes each year.