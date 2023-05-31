Bad weather: At least 10 flights diverted at Delhi Airport; air travel disrupted

New Delhi: At least 10 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Monday due to bad weather, according to an official. According to an airport official, among the affected flights, nine were redirected to Jaipur, while one was rerouted to Lucknow.

‘Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status’, SpiceJet tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR. IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days. Further information on the matter is awaited.