Bihar government agreed to modifications to the prohibition law

According to an official, the Bihar cabinet authorized a revision in the prohibition law that will allow vehicles transporting booze in the dry state to be released after paying a much smaller penalty than was previously stipulated.According to Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth, the authorities can now release automobiles smuggling liquor after paying either 10% of the insured value of the vehicle or Rs 5 lakh after consultation with the legal authorities.The decision to amend the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act, 2022 was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The state had implemented total prohibition in 2016.

After completing the necessary processes, the government would notify the affected portion, according to Siddharth.Currently, the owner of a vehicle seized in Bihar for smuggling liquor must pay 50% of its insured value for its release with the permission of the court.The Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department presented the change proposal to the cabinet.After the conference, Siddharth told reporters that in some situations, owners of new vehicles transporting liquor were unable to pay 50 percent of the insured amount. Furthermore, it was discovered that in some cases, the car owners were not in violation of the restriction legislation.