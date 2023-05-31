BKU head Tikait to organise Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on June 1 in response to wrestlers’ protests

A ‘mahapanchayat’ will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Soram village on Thursday to talk about the wrestlers’ ongoing protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, according to BKU leader Naresh Tikait.

The issue will be thoroughly reviewed at the mahapanchayat, according to Tikait, the leader of the Balyan khap, on Tuesday night.

Some of India’s top wrestlers gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar on a drama-filled Tuesday with hundreds of supporters, threatening to throw their Olympic and World medals into the sacred river, but they refrained after being persuaded by Khap and farmer leaders who demanded five days to resolve their complaints.

Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and gold medalist at the Asian Games Vinesh Phogat protested at Har ki Pauri on Tuesday over the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief’s alleged sexual harassment of several woman wrestlers.

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they turned around after being encouraged not to take such a drastic measure by various khap and political figures.

The mahapanchayat, which will decide the next steps in the wrestlers’ protest, would include a number of members from various khaps and their leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi, according to Tikait.

The wrestlers were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on May 28 after they had been charged with violating the law and order.