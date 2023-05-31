Brij Bhushan says, Medals in Ganga will not bring you justice; provide evidence instead

Brij Bhushan Singh, the embattled head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who has been accused of sexual assault by some female wrestlers, has accused the protesting athletes of staging a ‘drama’and failing to provide evidence to the authorities.

Wednesday in Barabanki, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh asked the protesting wrestlers, ‘Why are you (protesting wrestlers) going to Ganga to immerse your medals? Why are you not giving them (authorities) proof?’ the WFI chief said.

Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Mallik are among the protesting grapplers who posted an open letter on social media announcing their intention to throw their medals into the Ganga river in Haridwar on Monday in retaliation for Brij Bhushan Singh. The farmer leaders present at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar prevented them from submerging their medals in the Ganga.

The farmer leaders have now requested five days from them to find a solution.

Brij Bhushan Singh claimed that although the athletes have demanded his arrest, they have not provided any supporting documentation. He threatened to hang himself if any accusation against him turned out to be true.

‘Kab hua, kaha hua, kiske sath hua (what happened, where did it happen with whom did it happen)? I said that if even one accusation is proven to be true, then I will hang myself, and nobody will need to. Nobody will have to ask me to go to the authorities. I will accept it,’ Brij Bhushan Singh said.

‘It’s been four months since they’ve (protesters) been seeking to hang me. They are going to Ganga to immerse medals. But immersing medals will not give you justice or hang me. This is an emotional drama. Show them any proof,’ he iterated.

At the gathering, Brij Bhushan Singh added that he came from a modest family and had experienced both joy and suffering throughout his life.

‘Never trouble a poor man, never bother an innocent. Never be scared, no matter the magnanimity of the issue or opponents. Never be scared,’ he said.

After wrestlers said on Monday that they would continue the protests until the WFI president was arrested, Brij Bhushan Singh made his remarks.