Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, says WHO?

According to data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, and in 2018, it claimed the lives of nearly 10 million people.

Among men, the most common types of cancer are those that affect the lungs, prostate, colorectal, stomach, and liver. In women, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, and thyroid cancer are the most prevalent.

There are several risk factors associated with developing cancer, some of which are often underestimated by the general population. A study published in The Lancet highlights the impact of consuming large quantities of processed foods, which not only deprives the body of essential nutrients but also exposes it to harmful chemical additives.

The intake of processed foods has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The study found that replacing 10% of processed foods with minimally processed alternatives can reduce the risk of various cancers, including head and neck cancers, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, colon cancer, rectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and postmenopausal breast cancer.

Obesity is strongly associated with at least 13 types of cancer and also raises the risk of death from cancer and other diseases. Unfortunately, obesity is often overlooked or not taken seriously, even when someone is only slightly overweight. Research has shown that excess weight increases the risk of breast and endometrial cancer.

Safe sexual practices and their connection to cancer risk are rarely discussed. Recent health reports have highlighted the link between oral sex and the development of throat cancer due to the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV). People with multiple oral-sex partners are significantly more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer.

Carcinogenic infections, such as hepatitis B, Helicobacter pylori, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis C, and Epstein-Barr virus, are responsible for a significant percentage of cancer cases diagnosed in 2018.

Vaccination against hepatitis B is crucial to reduce the risk of liver cancer. Similarly, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer in women. Unfortunately, the HPV vaccine is not widely discussed or well-known.

Dr. Akash Shah, a Consultant Medical Oncologist at Apollo CBCC Cancer Care in Ahmedabad, emphasizes the importance of avoiding processed food, junk food, and red meat. Instead, he recommends consuming fresh fruits, vegetables, and seafood, as well as maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) to lower the chances of certain cancers, such as breast and endometrial cancer.

Regular health checkups that include blood tests, mammography, and Pap smears are recommended. While they do not prevent cancer, these screenings aid in the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, increasing the likelihood of successful treatment.