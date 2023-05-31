Khalistan demands no longer mentioned in NCERT political science textbook

According to top education ministry sources, the NCERT has removed references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook in response to protests from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Last month, the SGPC claimed that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) falsified historical data about Sikhs in a political science textbook for Class 12.

The Sikh organisation objected to the book “Politics in India Since Independence” mentioning the Anandpur Sahib resolution. The resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism, but it could also be interpreted as a plea for a separate Sikh nation, the omitted phrases say, and “the more extreme elements began advocating secession from India and the creation of ‘Khalistan.’” The statements have been changed to reflect that “the resolution was a plea for strengthening federalism.” A representation was received from the SGPC regarding the withdrawal of objectionable content against the Sikh community by misrepresenting the Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution. NCERT formed an expert team to investigate the matter, and the decision was made based on the panel’s recommendations, said Sanjay Kumar, School Education Secretary, Ministry of Education. NCERT has issued a corrigendum. While the next academic session’s physical books have already been printed, the adjustments will be reflected in the digital books, Kumar added.