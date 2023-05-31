Mangolicious Vermicelli Dessert: A Delightful Fusion of Mango and Sweet Vermicelli Noodles

Mangolicious Vermicelli Dessert is a delightful sweet treat made with vermicelli noodles and mango. It’s a fusion of flavors and textures, combining the richness of mango with the delicate strands of vermicelli. Here’s a simple recipe to make this delicious dessert:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup vermicelli noodles

– 2 cups milk

– 1 cup ripe mango puree

– 1/2 cup condensed milk

– 1/4 cup sugar (adjust according to your taste)

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A handful of chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, pistachios) for garnish

– Fresh mango slices for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat a tablespoon of ghee or butter in a pan and add the vermicelli noodles. Roast them on low heat until they turn golden brown. Stir constantly to avoid burning. Once roasted, remove from heat and set aside.

2. In a separate pot, bring the milk to a boil. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and add the roasted vermicelli noodles. Cook the noodles in the milk until they become soft and absorb the milk’s flavors. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

3. Add the mango puree, condensed milk, sugar, and cardamom powder to the pot. Mix well and continue cooking on low heat for another 5-10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. Adjust the sweetness according to your preference by adding more sugar if needed.

4. Remove the pot from heat and let the dessert cool down to room temperature. Once cooled, refrigerate it for a few hours to chill.

5. When ready to serve, garnish the dessert with chopped nuts and fresh mango slices (if desired).

Your Mangolicious Vermicelli Dessert is now ready to be enjoyed! It’s a perfect combination of creamy, fruity, and nutty flavors that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. Serve it chilled as a refreshing dessert for a hot summer day or as a delightful ending to any meal. Enjoy!