Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 comes out as bisexual

Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Marquez Dee, has publicly announced that she is bisexual. In an interview with a magazine, she revealed her sexual orientation to dispel rumors and put an end to speculation about her sexuality.

Michelle stated that her attraction to different forms of beauty, regardless of shape and size, is not a new feeling. She has identified as bisexual for as long as she can remember. She chose to share this aspect of her identity at this time to control the narrative and address the spreading of old childhood photos with malicious intent, aimed at discrediting her achievements and undermining her worthiness as a beauty queen.

During the Philippines national beauty contest, which concluded on May 13, Michelle did not discuss her sexual orientation as she felt the timing was not right. She believed that coming out during the competition would shock everyone and overshadow the judgment. Instead, she wanted to choose her own timeline and wait for the appropriate moment.

Michelle mentioned that those close to her, including her friends and family, particularly her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, had an inkling about her sexual orientation. Even before publicly coming out, she actively participated in LGBTQ pride marches, showing her support as a proud ally.

Aside from her pageantry pursuits, Michelle Marquez Dee is an actress-model who has appeared in films such as “Cara x Jagger.”

It is worth noting that while there are no national laws in the Philippines specifically protecting LGBTQ individuals from injustice and economic discrimination, 25 local jurisdictions have implemented anti-discrimination laws that prohibit bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity.