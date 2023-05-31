NIA conducts raids on Kerala sites tied to banned PFI

In a coordinated operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in various locations connected to activists affiliated with the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala’s Malappuram. This endeavor is part of a joint effort encompassing Karnataka and Bihar. In Dakshina Kannada (DK) district of Karnataka, the NIA conducted searches at 16 sites early on Wednesday, while a few locations in Bihar were also targeted.

Simultaneous searches were conducted in residences, offices, and hospitals associated with PFI activists in Mangaluru, Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur, and Bantwal. The objective behind these raids is to investigate the alleged conspiracy of the banned outfit to carry out an attack on Prime Minister Modi during a rally in Bihar on July 12, 2022, according to sources familiar with the matter.