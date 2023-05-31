PM’s Rajasthan Rally Today Marks Launch of 9-Year BJP Reign Celebrations

As the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the nine-year milestone in power, an important mass connect campaign by the BJP is set to kick off today in Rajasthan. PM Modi will commence the party’s month-long campaign with a grand rally in Ajmer, following a visit to Pushkar’s Brahma temple. The choice of Rajasthan as the launchpad for this crucial campaign is significant, considering the ongoing power struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. PM Modi’s rally takes place after a meeting between Gehlot, Pilot, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, aiming to resolve the internal conflict that poses a threat to Congress’s prospects in the upcoming state election. Reflecting on the past nine years, the Prime Minister emphasized that every decision made during this period was aimed at improving people’s lives.

Over the course of the next 30 days, senior BJP leaders are scheduled to address 51 rallies nationwide, with a total of 500 public meetings planned at the Lok Sabha level. Campaign in-charge Tarun Chugh shared that party members will engage with over five lakh families, approximately 1,000 in each Lok Sabha constituency, throughout the country. To facilitate this outreach, the party has divided the 543 Lok Sabha seats into 144 clusters, with two senior leaders spending eight days in each cluster, engaging with various segments of society. They will also present the government’s report card on governance and the welfare of the underprivileged.

In a separate event on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building, referring to it as a “temple of democracy.” Despite opposition parties boycotting the event, he took the opportunity to honor some of the workers involved in its construction. PM Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014, and was sworn in for his second term on May 30, 2019.