Recipe for Kesari or sooji halwa

Kesari is a popular Indian sweet dish that is made from semolina, sugar, ghee, and saffron. It is also known as Sooji Halwa or Sheera in some regions of India. Here is a simple recipe for Kesari:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup semolina (sooji)

– 1/2 cup ghee

– 1 cup sugar

– 2 cups water

– A pinch of saffron

– 1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, and raisins)

Instructions:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add semolina to it. Roast the semolina on medium flame until it turns light brown and fragrant.

2. Add chopped nuts to the pan and roast them along with the semolina for a few minutes.

3. In a separate pan, heat water and add sugar to it. Stir until the sugar dissolves completely.

4. Add the sugar water to the semolina mixture and stir well. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

5. Add a pinch of saffron to the mixture and stir well.

6. Cover the pan with a lid and let the Kesari cook on low flame for a few minutes.

7. Turn off the heat and let the Kesari rest for a few minutes before serving.

Kesari is a delicious sweet dish that can be served as a dessert or as a breakfast item. It is easy to prepare and can be made with basic ingredients that are readily available in most kitchens.