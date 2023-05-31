Search operation conducted by Punjab Police at bus stands, railway stations across state

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police carried out a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in and around each and every bus and train station in the state. The searches were carried out as part of the ongoing campaign against anti-social groups that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered.

Gaurav Yadav, the director general of police (DGP) for Punjab, gave the orders for the operation.

Every one of the 28 police districts took part in the CASO, which ran from 11 am to 4 pm. People entering and leaving train stations and bus stops were frisked by police teams using sniffer dogs. Police units have also gathered suspected individuals for inspection.

Arpit Shukla, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order, was observing this state-level operation directly. He stated that in order to carry out this operation, all Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were instructed to deploy at least two police teams each train station and bus stop, under the direction of an SP rank officer.

‘We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,’ he added.

About 550 police teams totaling more than 5,000 police officers, according to him, were stationed throughout the state to search for suspicious people at various bus stops and train stations while causing the least amount of disruption to the public.