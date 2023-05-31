Statewide farmers’ market stalls similar to Nandini dairy to be established by Karnataka government

On May 30, Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy declared that vegetable booths would be implemented statewide in a manner similar to Nandini stalls. These shops, known as Amrutha Malige (Amrita Shops), which will be built close to the Nandini stands, will sell the produce grown locally.

Amrutha Malige will sell veggies while Nandini stalls will sell dairy goods. According to what he told the media, two stalls were used as a test project, and when it was successful, it will now be replicated across all of Karnataka’s districts.

In addition, Chaluvarayaswamy informed the media that the agriculture department had roughly 58% open positions. The government will now choose whether to fill these positions with permanent staff or contract workers. In the agriculture department, there were 8,982 positions, and there are currently 5,195 openings.

The minister continued by saying that because there are more than 3000 open positions, there has been a delay in telling farmers about the agriculture department’s projects.

The minister of agriculture has also instructed his agency to see to it that all farmer needs are taken care of prior to the sowing season. He promised that farmers will have access to high-quality seeds, fertiliser, and other supplies before the sowing season.

The minister said there is no scarcity of fertilisers in the state and that there is a goal to plant 82.35 lakh hectares.

According to Chaluvarayaswamy, the state is anticipated to generate 139.28 lakh tonnes of food grains from 2022 to 2023. While the state is said to have a stock of 7.85 lakh quintals of seeds, the anticipated demand for seeds is 5.54 lakh quintals.