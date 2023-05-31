Tropical Fusion Bliss: Exquisite Java Plum Mango Lassi

Indulge in the refreshing flavors of summer with this delightful Java Plum Mango Lassi recipe. Lassi is a popular yogurt-based drink from the Indian subcontinent, and this unique variation combines the tartness of java plums with the sweetness of ripe mangoes to create a perfectly balanced and utterly delicious beverage. Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast option or a cooling drink to beat the heat, this Java Plum Mango Lassi is sure to satisfy your taste buds. So, let’s dive in and discover how to make this tropical delight!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

– 1 cup java plums (jambul or jamun), deseeded

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 1/2 cup milk

– 2 tablespoons honey or sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

– A handful of ice cubes

– Fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prep the fruits: Peel and dice the ripe mangoes. Remove the seeds from the java plums and keep them aside.

2. Blend the fruits: In a blender, combine the diced mangoes and java plums. Blend until you achieve a smooth puree.

3. Add the yogurt and milk: Add plain yogurt and milk to the blender with the fruit puree.

4. Sweeten it up: Add honey or sugar to the blender, adjusting the quantity to suit your taste preferences.

5. Spice it up: Sprinkle ground cardamom into the blender for a hint of aromatic flavor.

6. Blend it all together: Blend the mixture until everything is well combined and smooth.

7. Chill and serve: Add a handful of ice cubes to the blender and blend for a few more seconds until the lassi is chilled and frothy.

8. Pour and garnish: Pour the Java Plum Mango Lassi into serving glasses. If desired, garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra touch of freshness.

9. Enjoy: Serve the lassi immediately and savor the delightful combination of java plum and mango flavors. Stir gently before sipping to enjoy the frothy texture.

Note: If you prefer a thinner consistency, you can add more milk or water. Conversely, if you want a thicker lassi, reduce the amount of milk or yogurt.

Pro tip: For an added twist, you can experiment with different spices like a pinch of ground cinnamon or a dash of saffron strands to enhance the flavor profile of your Java Plum Mango Lassi.

Whether you’re hosting a summer gathering or simply want a refreshing treat, this Java Plum Mango Lassi recipe is an excellent choice. Enjoy the tropical flavors and let this delightful drink transport you to a sunny paradise!