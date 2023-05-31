Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023

New Delhi: Data released by the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO) revealed that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.8% during January-March 2023. It was at 8.2% a year ago. Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force. The 18th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) revealed this.

The unemployment rate in July-September 2022 and October-December 2022 was 7.2% only. It was 7.6% in April-June 2022. The unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June 2022 was 7.6% in urban areas. In January-March 2022, the unemployment rate was 8.2%.

Also Read: Here is full list of countries that offer visa-free entry to Indians

The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.2% in January-March 2023 from 10.1% in the same quarter a year ago. It was 9.6% in October-December 2022, 9.4% in July-September 2022 and 9.5% in April-June 2022.

The unemployment rate in males in urban areas dipped to 6% in January-March 2023 compared to 7.7% in the same quarter a year ago. It was 6.5% in October-December 2022, 6.6% in July-September 2022 and 7.1% in April-June 2022.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons among the labour force. Labour force refers to the part of the population which supplies or offers to supply labour for pursuing economic activities for the production of goods and services and, therefore, includes both employed and unemployed persons.