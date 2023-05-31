Vistara scheduled to operate flight on Agartala-Bengaluru route from August 1

According to an official, Vistara will begin flights between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1. Indigo and Akasa currently run three flights on the Agartala-Bengaluru route. Vistara is planning to launch a flight between Agartala and Bengaluru on August 1. The airplane will arrive here directly from Bengaluru and will depart from Agartala via Guwahati. It will greatly assist travellers, KC Meena, director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. Chief Minister Manik Saha has asked Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to increase the number of flights on the route. SpiceJet is set to begin service between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh, according to Meena, but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has yet to notify the immigration center. “We hope to have all relevant protocols cleared by the Centre by mid-June.” “International flight service will begin as soon as the process is completed,” he stated. At the moment, four airlines operate 34-36 flights per day from MBB Airport, which serves around 4,500 passengers each day.