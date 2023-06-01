Commodity market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,560, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold edged up 0.2% to $1,965.61 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,965.20. Spot silver ticked 0.1% higher to $23.5052 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.3% to $996.62, and palladium rose 0.8% to $1,372.70.