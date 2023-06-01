Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes return to market after Adidas split.

Months after ending their partnership with Kanye West, Adidas makes a comeback with the sale of some remaining Yeezy shoes. The decision to sever ties with Ye was prompted by his harmful behavior and antisemitic remarks. The fate of $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys remained uncertain until Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden recently announced the sale of a portion of the remaining inventory, with proceeds going towards social justice organizations.

The release includes existing designs as well as upcoming ones. The move aims to respect the designs, resolve inventory issues, and make a positive impact on communities. Although specific details are yet to be disclosed, Adidas hopes to recover from the financial setback caused by the partnership termination, which resulted in significant losses for the company.