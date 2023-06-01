Khap Panchayats and Farmers’ Unions Unite, Amplify Wrestlers’ Protest

BKU Calls ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Solidarity with Wrestlers’ Protest

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has organized a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against the delay in arresting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. The wrestlers are accusing Singh of sexual assault and are demanding strict police action and an inquiry into the alleged violations. Khap and farmer leaders from several states will attend the event, while the protesting wrestlers will not be present.

Subhash Balyan, the secretary of Sarv khap, stated that they have informed all 365 khaps in India about the mahapanchayat. Naresh Tikait, the chief of Balyan khap, emphasized the need for Singh’s arrest and for the court to decide the matter. Notably, top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, had threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga but refrained from doing so after being convinced by khap and farmer leaders.

In anticipation of nationwide demonstrations called for by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in support of the wrestlers, security has been tightened at Delhi’s border points. Delhi Police officials have deployed extra personnel and set up additional pickets to maintain law and order. The SKM aims to secure the democratic right to protest for wrestlers and other sections of society, demanding Singh’s arrest. The wrestlers had previously been protesting at Jantar Mantar but were removed by the Delhi Police after attempting to march to the new Parliament building.