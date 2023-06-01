Madhavan’s Chennai birthday celebration combines work and shooting for ‘Test’.

Renowned actor-director R. Madhavan celebrates his birthday while fully engrossed in his work, currently shooting for the highly-anticipated project ‘Test’ in Chennai. Fresh off his IIFA win for Best Director for ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, Madhavan showcases his multifaceted talents both in front of and behind the camera. Surrounded by co-stars Nayanthara and Siddarth, he passionately pursues his craft on this momentous day, promising another thrilling cinematic venture.

Madhavan and Siddharth, who previously collaborated in films like ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’, reunite for ‘Test’, reportedly revolving around a Test cricket match.

Reflecting on celebrating his birthday amidst work, Madhavan expressed, “Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift.”

‘Test’ marks Madhavan’s return to the cricket genre after two decades, following his portrayal as a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film ‘Priyamana Thozhi’.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ showcases Madhavan’s remarkable performance as he embodies the titular role, narrating the extraordinary journey of scientist Nambi Narayanan.