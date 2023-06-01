Mahzooz Draw: Emirati woman wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Sahar, a Emirati woman has won guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Sahar is the first Emirati woman to win this fortune.

Till now, 3 UAE nationals have been crowned millionaires with Mahzooz Draw. A total of Dh7,500,000 in prize money given away to more than 8,000 Emirati winners. Mahzooz has given away more than Dh415,000,000 in prize money to over 242,000 winners in a span of two years.

19 lucky participants shared the second prize of Dh200,000 in the weekly draw.They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers -12, 18, 35, 44, 49. They will take home Dh10,526.31 each. The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week.868 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. A total of 888 participants took Dh1,417,000 as prize money this week.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.