Motorola launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Motorla launched its Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) in the US. The 6GB + 256GB storage variant of the new smartphone is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is offered in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colours.

Featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The dual SIM-supported handset runs on Android 13 with My UX on top. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) features a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.