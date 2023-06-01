New ticket pricing for museums, heritage sites announced in this Gulf country

Doha: Qatar: Qatar Museums has announced new ticket pricing for entry to museums, galleries, exhibitions and heritage sites. Entry to all venues and heritage sites, including temporary exhibitions, will remain free on the presentation of a valid QID to all residents and citizens of Qatar.

The National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will have a ticket price of 50 QAR for non-residents of Qatar. This new price will be effective from May 31, 2023.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, located in Education City, and admission to heritage sites, including Al Zubarah Fort will now be free of charge for both residents and non-residents of Qatar.