Number of active Covid cases in the country dropped to 3925

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday, India has recorded 288 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has reduced to 3,925 from 4,222. The death toll has risen to 5,31,872 with two deaths, including one fatality, reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,90,876). According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,55,079, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.