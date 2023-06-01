Opportunities in East Coast Audio Entertainments

East Coast Audio Entertainments is seeking a talented Graphic-cum-Digital Content Assistant to join our team. We welcome dynamic and experienced individual with a passion for music and entertainment.

Company: East Coast Audio Entertainments

Position: Digital Content Assistant-Cum-Graphic Designer

Location : Thiruvananthapuram

Requirements:

· Graduate preferred

· Proven work experience in the music, entertainment, or digital media industry

· Excellent Photoshop skills required

· Thorough knowledge of YouTube work flow

· YouTube certification is a plus

· Knowledge of Malayalam movies and songs

· In-depth understanding of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube) and their

·Algorithms and best practices

· Strong knowledge of music industry trends, digital marketing, and online music promotion

· Passion for music and a good understanding of different genres

· Familiarity with music applications (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk, etc.)

· Self-learner with strategic thinking abilities

· Excellent MS Excel skills

· Proficient in internet searching on any given topic or assignment.

· Willingness to take on assigned tasks

· Candidates who are selected for this position must pass the YouTube Certification Courses within the time frame prescribed by the management.

Responsibilities:

· Take up any other works as assigned by the team lead.

· Develop and execute a comprehensive social media strategy to enhance brand awareness, engage followers, and drive traffic to our music and video content.

· Create engaging and shareable content, including graphics, videos, and written posts, that aligns with our brand and resonates with our target audience.

· Interact and engage with followers, respond to comments and inquiries, and build a strong community around our content.

· Prepare and maintain metadata for various digital streaming platforms and music publishing rights societies.

· If you have proven work experience in the music, entertainment, or digital media industry, along with excellent Photoshop skills and a thorough understanding of YouTube flow, we want to hear from you!

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and skills to [email protected]. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps in the recruitment process.

Application deadline: 05-JUNE-2023