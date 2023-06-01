Researchers at the University of Massachusetts discover a way to create energy out of thin air

Scientists at the University of Massachusetts have made a groundbreaking discovery by developing a small device that can generate electricity from air humidity, potentially revolutionizing clean energy production.

The researchers believe that since air always contains humidity, the device has the capability to generate energy continuously, offering a virtually limitless source of power. This breakthrough could have significant implications for global clean energy efforts.

The underlying science behind the discovery is relatively simple. Air holds a substantial amount of electricity, and clouds, composed of water droplets, carry individual charges that can generate lightning bolts. Previously, capturing this electricity reliably had been a challenge. However, the study published in Advanced Materials suggests that a wide range of inorganic, organic, and biological materials can be utilized to capture this electricity.

In essence, the researchers have created a miniature cloud that can produce electricity. As long as the device has openings smaller than 100 nanometers, it can generate electricity effectively.

Xiaomeng Liu, a graduate student and lead author of the paper, expressed excitement about the discovery, stating, “We are opening up a wide door for harvesting clean electricity from thin air.” Co-author Jun Yao added that this breakthrough presents various possibilities, allowing for the development of different materials for specific environments, such as rainforests or arid regions.

In a similar pursuit, researchers at Monash University in Melbourne also achieved remarkable progress in generating electricity from the atmosphere. They identified an enzyme called Huc, produced by the bacterium Mycobacterium smegmatis, which consumes hydrogen and utilizes the atmosphere as an energy source to generate electrical current. This enzyme’s early applications include powering small air-powered devices, offering an alternative to solar-powered devices.

The next stage of development involves scaling up the production of Huc to ensure a sufficient quantity for meaningful implementation. These scientific breakthroughs bring us closer to harnessing the potential of generating electricity directly from the air, providing a cleaner and more sustainable energy source for the future.